Where does Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup after India's victory against Bangladesh?

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. — AFP

Pakistan's hopes lessen after India's win against Bangladesh.

Green Shirts to play Proteas tomorrow.

To stay in tournament, Pakistan must win against South Africa.

SYDNEY: India’s victory over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday has further diminished Pakistan’s hopes to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

Following the win, India has 6 points from 4 games and they’re followed by South Africa with 5 points from 3 games. Pakistan is placed 5th in group 2 with just 2 points from 3 games.

Pakistan next plays South Africa on Thursday before taking on Bangladesh in their last game on Sunday while South Africa is also scheduled to play against Netherlands and India will play Zimbabwe in their last match.

As South Africa and India – who both are ahead of Pakistan in the points table – are to play against lower-ranked sides in their last games it is highly unlikely for Pakistan to sail through.

In such a scenario, Pakistan winning both games won’t be enough and they’ll have to hope for at least one upset defeat in the last round, either to South Africa or India.

To stay alive in the tournament, the first and foremost task for Pakistan is to win against South Africa on Thursday and then beat Bangladesh on Sunday.

Then hope that Zimbabwe or the Netherlands register a win against their opponents, India or South Africa, respectively.

If Pakistan beats South Africa on Thursday, Bangladesh on Sunday and Netherlands goes against all odds to upset Protease on Sunday, then Pakistan will finish above South Africa in the points table and qualify for the semifinals along with India.

If Pakistan wins both the games and India is upset by Zimbabwe then Pakistan and India will tie on the points table with 6 points each. Pakistan already has a better NRR than India at this stage as they’ve +0.765 compared to India’s +0.730.

Pakistan can also qualify if they win their both games and the match between South Africa and the Netherlands is washed out.

The washout would restrict South Africa to 6 points but it will have fewer wins than Pakistan.

According to clause 16.10.2(b) of playing conditions, if two or more teams have equal points then the team with the greater number of wins will qualify for the semi-final. A washout between the Netherlands and South Africa would mean two wins and two wash-outs for SA while Pak would have three wins if they win both games.

Though, there is no forecast of rain on Sunday in Adelaide.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s quest to remain in contention will stay alive only if they beat South Africa in Sydney on Thursday, otherwise, there will be an if and no but and Pakistan will be out of contention.