 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI's march is Furlong March, says Khurram Dastgir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

  • Khurram Dastgir terms PTI's long march a 'killer march.'
  • Says the march is a Furlong March. 
  • Says PTI's march failed on GT Road. 

Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir called the PTI's long march a killer march as another person was killed after he was hit by the container chairman PTI Imran Khan is using.

The killer march is taking lives wherever it is passing, he said, speaking to Geo News in its current affairs programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Wednesday.

Following a sad incident involving the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem, another youth, Usman, is struggling for his life in a hospital, he noted.

The PTI's march is plodding along, the federal minister took a jibe at the slow-paced anti-government march headlined by Imran Khan. He said that the march will arrive in islamabad as late as August 12, 2023.

He said that the real power will be decided in Islamabad.

Imran Khan is failing on the GT Road, he asserted in response to the PTI's claim that it has courted the support of the PML-N-dominated areas along the GT Road. 

He asserted that regardless of the most serious manipulation and worst rigging in the 2018 elections, Gujranwala voted for the PML-N, which won all seats in the provincial and national assemblies in the city. Gujranwala will again turn out to be a fortress for Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming general elections in October 2023, he claimed.

The PML-N leader said that the Imran Khan-led long march can be called a furlong march as it covers only a furlong a day. They gather people to create an impression of an impressive gathering, he said.

The apex court's judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case has set limits and restrictions as to what a political party can do while protesting, he pointed out.

If Imran Khan abides by the SC verdict, he is allowed to stage a peaceful sit-in with criticism of the government, he said. 

The real test is whether the Constitution will prevail or not, the power minister said. Legislation meant for temporary purposes is always damaging.

--thumbnail: Khurram Dastgir. Geo News/File

More From Pakistan:

UK MP questions Imran Khan's conduct toward army

UK MP questions Imran Khan's conduct toward army
LHC issues verdict in Murree tragedy case

LHC issues verdict in Murree tragedy case
Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah

Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah
Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats

Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats
Arshad Sharif’s Kenya visit visa sponsored by Nairobi businessman

Arshad Sharif’s Kenya visit visa sponsored by Nairobi businessman
Reko Diq case: SC terms ICJ’s $10bn fine a nuke that can go off

Reko Diq case: SC terms ICJ’s $10bn fine a nuke that can go off
Govt launches online passport-fee app

Govt launches online passport-fee app
Rana Sanaullah to consult journalists, stakeholders on social media amendment

Rana Sanaullah to consult journalists, stakeholders on social media amendment
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage
No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz

No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz
IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'

IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'
Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case