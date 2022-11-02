Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that if the government arrests PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he will be detained in Balochistan's Machh Jail.

In an interview on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Sanaullah said: "I will keep him in Mirchi Ward of Machh Jail as politicians have also lived in Machh Jail."

The interior minister also revealed that BNP chief Akhtar Mengal has taken surety that if Khan is arrested he would be kept in Machh Jail.

Sanauallah vowed that if he laid his hands on Khan, he won’t "spare him".

Recalling the incidents that took place on May 25 during Khan’s first long march towards Islamabad — which was abruptly arrested due to massive clashes between the civilians and the law enforcement agencies — the interior minister lamented not arresting Khan on that day.

“I wish a case should have been filed instead of forming a sub-committee,” he said, adding that if the cabinet would have paid attention to his words the authorities would have arrested the PTI chief.

In response to Khan’s claim that Islamabad Police will join his march when they reach the federal capital, he claimed that rangers, Islamabad Police and FC will arrest him.