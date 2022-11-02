 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that if the government arrests PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he will be detained in Balochistan's Machh Jail.

In an interview on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Sanaullah said: "I will keep him in Mirchi Ward of Machh Jail as politicians have also lived in Machh Jail."

The interior minister also revealed that BNP chief Akhtar Mengal has taken surety that if Khan is arrested he would be kept in Machh Jail.

Sanauallah vowed that if he laid his hands on Khan, he won’t "spare him".

Recalling the incidents that took place on May 25 during Khan’s first long march towards Islamabad — which was abruptly arrested due to massive clashes between the civilians and the law enforcement agencies — the interior minister lamented not arresting Khan on that day.

“I wish a case should have been filed instead of forming a sub-committee,” he said, adding that if the cabinet would have paid attention to his words the authorities would have arrested the PTI chief.

In response to Khan’s claim that Islamabad Police will join his march when they reach the federal capital, he claimed that rangers, Islamabad Police and FC will arrest him.

More From Pakistan:

Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats

Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats
Arshad Sharif did not travel to Kenya via on-arrival visa

Arshad Sharif did not travel to Kenya via on-arrival visa
Reko Diq case: SC terms ICJ’s $10bn fine a nuke that can go off

Reko Diq case: SC terms ICJ’s $10bn fine a nuke that can go off
Govt launches online passport-fee app

Govt launches online passport-fee app
Rana Sanaullah to consult journalists, stakeholders on social media amendment

Rana Sanaullah to consult journalists, stakeholders on social media amendment
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage
No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz

No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz
IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'

IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'
Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
Islamabad court accepts Sameena Shah's bail in Sarah Inam murder case

Islamabad court accepts Sameena Shah's bail in Sarah Inam murder case
Contempt case: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan on May 25 events

Contempt case: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan on May 25 events
Cabinet approves law seeking seven-year jail term for individuals spreading hate on social media

Cabinet approves law seeking seven-year jail term for individuals spreading hate on social media