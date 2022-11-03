IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during jalsa

Islamabad High Court. — Website

PTI had filed plea in IHC over non-issuance of NOC for party's sit-in in Islamabad.

Justice Aamer Farooq expresses annoyance over officials' absence at hearing.

Islamabad advocate general and deputy commissioner appear in court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed PTI to ensure maintaining peace regardless of whatever the place they get permission to hold the sit-ins and jalsa.

The observation came during the hearing of PTI's plea against the government for not issuing PTI a no-objection certificate for its sit-in in Islamabad.

As the PTI's long march continues its journey toward the federal capital, the party on October 31 filed a petition, seeking permission to conduct its jalsa and sit-in in addition to providing security to marchers.



On Wednesday, the IHC issued notices to the federal capital's administration for not issuing PTI a no-objection certificate for its sit-in, directing them to appear before it today.

During the hearing, the court expressed annoyance as the relevant official of the Islamabad administration had not appeared despite summoning.

"Is this a civil court? It is a high court," Justice Aamer Farooq showed ire, while summoning the officials of district administration in the court immediately.

Later, Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Islamabad deputy commissioner appeared in the court.

Meanwhile, Jahangir read Imran Khan's response submitted in the Supreme Court regarding the PTI's long march of May 25, 2022.

Jadoon maintained that losses occurred in PTI's previous long march and police personnel were injured.

At the court's inquiry, the advocate general told that the PTI is seeking permission to hold the rally at the same spot they had asked to hold the rally in the previous march.

"They [PTI] have always violated the terms and conditions that's why we don't trust them. The PTI leadership refused to admit the assurance by two senior lawyers," Jadoon said, informing the court that PTI can hold the rally at T-chowk if they want.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Babar Awan maintained that Ali Awan has filed this plea so he is responsible for it.

"The matter is already in the SC, we shouldn't argue on it," he said.

Justice Farooq asked Awan's opinion on what he thinks that the same as before wouldn't happen at the place government allots to PTI for rally.

He directed the PTI to assure that peace and security will be maintained regardless of the place allotted for the rally and make sure that the roads are not blocked to cause inconvenience to the people.

"Holding protest is your right but the citizen's rights should also be taken care of," Justice Farooq remarked.

The court later reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from the parties in the case.