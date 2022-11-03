 
world
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

'Cowardly': World reacts to attack on Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Combo image shows Jemima Goldsmith, Mehbooba Mufti, Justin Trudeau, Michael Kugelman, Elizabeth Threlkeld.— Twitter, Reuters
Combo image shows Jemima Goldsmith, Mehbooba Mufti, Justin Trudeau, Michael Kugelman, Elizabeth Threlkeld.— Twitter, Reuters

Chaotic scenes broke out near PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has now been shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The police said that the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested. Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries. 

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Army, and other politicians and government leaders have condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

The attack has not only been condemned by Pakistani political leaders, activists, and social media users but people from around the world have also expressed shock and concern.

The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau "strongly condemned this violence", adding that the attack was "completely unacceptable".

Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith called the man who foiled the assassination attempt on Khan a "hero" and posted his image on her Twitter.

Praying for the chairman's "swift recovery", Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party condemned the "cowardly attack".

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi said that they were "closely following the situation."

Simranjit Singh Mann, who is a Member Of Parliament (Lok Sabha), striving for a separate state for Sikhs, thanked God that Khan had survived the attack. "Political differences should be sorted out on the table, not at shootouts," he said.

Ramazan Izoi, President of the Turkic World Youth Council, called the attack "vile" saying that Khan "sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan and risked it".

"There is no room for violence in politics," said Elizabeth Threlkeld, a senior fellow at Stimson Centre, wishing a "speedy recover to Imran Khan".

Malala Yousufzai said that "attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong", wishing the chairman "full recovery".

Indian journalist Pramod Kumar Singh retweeted an old tweet by an "astrologer friend" who had asked Khan to be careful on road, saying that there was danger ahead.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Center said that the matter could have been "much worse" if a brave man had not intervened.

"Pakistan cannot handle more blood, and certainly not another assassinated former prime minister," said Indian journalist Muhammad Taqi.

The attacker, who has been arrested, confessed on camera alleging that "Imran Khan was misguiding people".

More From World:

'Hero': Jemima Goldsmith praises man who foiled attack on Imran Khan

'Hero': Jemima Goldsmith praises man who foiled attack on Imran Khan
Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades
Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump

Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump
North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight; allies extend major drills

North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight; allies extend major drills
Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting

Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting
Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN

Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN
Fake World Cup trophies seized

Fake World Cup trophies seized

China vows commitment to growth as investors bet on easier COVID policy

China vows commitment to growth as investors bet on easier COVID policy
Brazil's Bolsonaro does not concede to Lula, but authorises transition

Brazil's Bolsonaro does not concede to Lula, but authorises transition
Chinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown

Chinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown
Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of 'big' election win

Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of 'big' election win
Pelosi attack suspect told police he was on 'suicide mission,' prosecutors say

Pelosi attack suspect told police he was on 'suicide mission,' prosecutors say