UK politicians express shock over murder attempt on Imran Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Left) and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. File

LONDON: British politicians, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, condemned the attack on Chairman PTI Imran khan and wished an early recovery for him and others injured in the assassination attempt.

Imran Khan came under the gun attack while he was leading his party's anti-government protest rally in Wazirabad near Gujranwala on Thursday. The assault left a party activist dead and several leaders including Imran Khan injured.

Giving his reaction in a tweet hours after the attack, the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said, "Shocking attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan which has left one person dead. My thoughts are with all those affected."



"There is no space for violence in politics," he added.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed concerns for Imran's well-being, saying, "My prayers are with Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan at this extremely distressing time."

The London mayor expressed his concerns over the murder attempt on Imran Khan, saying, "No political leader should ever face violence or intimidation."

Expressing his shock over the attack on Imran Khan, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO Minister Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said, "A thriving democracy is a key to an inclusive & progressive society. Violence is never the answer."

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to Imran and his family at this time," he added.

The longest-serving British-Pakistani Member of Parliament (MP) in the British Parliament Khalid Mahmood MP also condemned the assault on Imran Khan, saying, "Very sad to hear about the “attempted assassination” of Imran Khan."

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and others injured in the attack. "These types of attacks have no place in any politics," he added.

Labour Party politician Naz Shah also expressed shock on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened by this shooting, wishing Imran Khan a speedy recovery."

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those injured."

UK Minister of State Lord Zac Goldsmith also condemned what he described as the appalling news of the attempted assassination of Imran Khan. "Imran Khan is strong and will soon be back on his feet," he said.



"Those forces in Pakistan who believe they can stifle democracy in that country through murder are wrong and will be seen to be wrong," he added.

Imran Khan received gunshot wounds to his leg. However, he is stable, according to a doctor, who is heading the panel of doctors constituted for Khan's treatment.

A suspect involved in the attack -- an apparent lone attacker -- has been arrested. In a video confessionary statement, the attacker said that he tried to assassinate Imran Khan, not anyone else, as he was misleading people.

Imran Khan had reports about attack

Issuing a video statement following the deadly assault at the party's protest rally, Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "Imran Khan has said that he had pieces of information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him."

Umar, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people — the premier, the federal interior minister, and the senior military officer — "be removed from their offices."

The PTI leader warned that the PTI would hold countrywide protests if these officials are not removed from their positions, as the country cannot run in this manner anymore.

"Khan is ready to sacrifice his life for the nation. There should be no doubt about it now. He is fine, but he says that we should always believe in Allah," Umar said.