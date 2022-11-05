 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron refused to star in Matthew Perry's film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Zac Efron refused to star in Matthew Perrys film

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that Zac Efron refused to play a younger version of him in his new movie.

During the press tour of his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thin", Perry revealed on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw that he’s proud of his completed romantic comedy script. “I finished a screenplay that we’re out with to some people. I want to direct that. I have a small part in it,” he shared. “I wrote it for myself and then realized I’m 20 years too old to play this. So we’re trying to cast the leads now.”

When asked his “ideal” younger actor for the part intended for himself, “Well, it was Zac Efron. But he said no. So we’ve got to find somebody who says yes. And that’ll be a whole new experience for me, directing a movie, which I think I’ll be good at. I hope I’ll be good at.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's book could be about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's book could be about Meghan Markle

New revelations made about Princess Diana

New revelations made about Princess Diana

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir
Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her

Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her
Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan

Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan
Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date

Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date
Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond

Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond
Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘not serious’: ’it’s not a committed love affair’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘not serious’: ’it’s not a committed love affair’