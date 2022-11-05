Why Selena Gomez named her new kidney after Fred Armisen? Deets inside

Selena Gomez has nicknamed her new kidney after Fred Armisen after being inspired by his sketch comedy show, Portlandia.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone for its November issue, the Only Murders In the Building star, 30, talked about her kidney transplant in 2017.

Gomez revealed that she nicknamed her new organ ‘Fred’ in honor of the iconic comedian.

"I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia," the Wolves singer said in her interview. "I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"

In 2011, Armisen and musician Carrie Brownstein created Portlandia — a sketch comedy show set in Portland, Ore. The show aired on IFC for eight seasons from 2011 to 2018.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, which led to the kidney transplant shortly after releasing her second solo album Revival.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she said on Instagram in Sept. 2017.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering." The Love You to Lose Me singer ended up getting "Fred" from friend and Secret Life of the American Teenager star Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is available to stream now on Apple TV+.