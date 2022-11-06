 
sports
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
SDSports desk

Tweeps hail 'qudrat ka nizam' as Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup semis

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Pakistan players congratulate each other after a win in T20 World Cup match. — AFP/File
Pakistan players congratulate each other after a win in T20 World Cup match. — AFP/File

The Pakistani cricket fans were elated as the Men in Green qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Bangladesh in a must-win match on Sunday.

Pakistan's entry into the semis was seeming difficult following the early blows this side faced with defeats at the hands of India and Zimbabwe.

However, the Green Shirts cemented their spot in the semis after the Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they eliminated South Africa by pulling off a huge upset. The 13-run victory injected fresh life into Pakistan's bid for a place in the last four.

Pakistan's win was followed by a flood of hilarious memes on Twitter, which enhanced Pakistan's feat even more.

Have a look at the memes:



More From Sports:

Shaheen Afridi eyes T20 World Cup final after Bangladesh win

Shaheen Afridi eyes T20 World Cup final after Bangladesh win

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan ties Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan ties Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets
Sri Lanka cricketer charged with sexual assault in Australia

Sri Lanka cricketer charged with sexual assault in Australia
Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to secure T20 World Cup semi-final spot

Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to secure T20 World Cup semi-final spot
T20 World Cup: S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis

T20 World Cup: S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis
Pakistani runners ready for Istanbul, New York marathons today

Pakistani runners ready for Istanbul, New York marathons today
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in must-win match today

Pakistan to play Bangladesh in must-win match today
T20 World Cup: Pakistan on a wing and a prayer as early exist looms

T20 World Cup: Pakistan on a wing and a prayer as early exist looms
England into World Cup semi-finals, champions Australia out

England into World Cup semi-finals, champions Australia out
Sidra Amin on a journey to score big for Pakistan

Sidra Amin on a journey to score big for Pakistan
South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood