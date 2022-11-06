HBO axed 'Westworld,' but moves to pay core cast for season 5

Westworld's main cast still will be paid for the fifth season, despite cancelation from HBO, according to Deadline.

The report adds that the main cast already had contracts for Season 5.

The step, the report argues, is not odd. As Networks typically secure a cast through this method before making a renewal decision, especially in cases with bigwigs who would be hard to seek sans contracts.

Westworld's core cast is headed by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, and Aaron Paul.

The report estimates the salaries for Season 5 are close to the $15M range. As the show's third-season budget clocked at $100M, or about $10M an episode, starting with the fifth season, it would cost HBO north of $80M.

The Westworld cancellation is, as per sources, due to low ratings gradually, which led the studio to axe the show.