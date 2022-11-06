 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

HBO axed 'Westworld,' but moves to pay core cast for season 5

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

HBO axed Westworld, but moves to pay core cast for season 5
HBO axed 'Westworld,' but moves to pay core cast for season 5

Westworld's main cast still will be paid for the fifth season, despite cancelation from HBO, according to Deadline.

The report adds that the main cast already had contracts for Season 5.

The step, the report argues, is not odd. As Networks typically secure a cast through this method before making a renewal decision, especially in cases with bigwigs who would be hard to seek sans contracts.

Westworld's core cast is headed by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, and Aaron Paul.

The report estimates the salaries for Season 5 are close to the $15M range. As the show's third-season budget clocked at $100M, or about $10M an episode, starting with the fifth season, it would cost HBO north of $80M.

The Westworld cancellation is, as per sources, due to low ratings gradually, which led the studio to axe the show.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles recent BBC appearance's 'credits due to' aide who quit amid controversy

King Charles recent BBC appearance's 'credits due to' aide who quit amid controversy
Dave Chappelle to host 'Saturday Night Live' for next election week

Dave Chappelle to host 'Saturday Night Live' for next election week
Prince Harry dedicates entire chapter to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry dedicates entire chapter to Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle 'tended to single' King Charles out for 'deeper conversations'

Meghan Markle 'tended to single' King Charles out for 'deeper conversations'
Tom Cruise visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor during her final weeks, report

Tom Cruise visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor during her final weeks, report
King Charles to make 'terrible decision' if Harry 'pulls trigger on' royal family members

King Charles to make 'terrible decision' if Harry 'pulls trigger on' royal family members

Henry Cavill shuts down rumours to lead 'House of Dragon' ever

Henry Cavill shuts down rumours to lead 'House of Dragon' ever
King Charles praised for his latest move

King Charles praised for his latest move
Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe
Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’

Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’
Taylor Swift beats The Beatles, scores UK chart double for a second week in a row

Taylor Swift beats The Beatles, scores UK chart double for a second week in a row

Prince Harry’s memoir title branded ‘self-pitying’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir title branded ‘self-pitying’: report