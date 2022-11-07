UAE lifts all COVID restrictions

Passengers wait in queue to receive baggage in UAE's Dubai city. — AFP

Restrictions lifted after 2.5 years.

Masks mandatory in hospitals and health facilities.

Instructions will come into force today at 6am.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates lifted all restrictions related to COVID-19.

The announcement to end all the restrictions and precautionary measures comes after 2.5 years since the pandemic took over the world.

According to UAE's government, wearing face masks will be optional in mosques, other places of worship, open areas, and closed facilities.

However, wearing masks will be mandatory in hospitals and other health facilities.

New instructions issued by the UAE government will come into force at 6am today.

After lifting the COVID-19 restriction, the green pass on Al-Hosn application will no longer be required for entering public facilities and government offices.