 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘absolutely no grip on reality’: ‘It’s abundantly clear’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s sanity has just been called into question by experts who are questioning her reasons for throwing “media-damaging grenades”.

These revelations have been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton offered these claims in his new piece for the Mail Online.

He began by admitting, “It’s now abundantly clear to anyone that Meghan Markle appears to have no grip on reality and is on a mission to take down the Royal Family, no matter the cost.”

Mr Wooton also went on to accuse Meghan of being “on a mission to cause maximum damage to her British relatives by deploying dubious ‘truth bombs’.”

At the end of the day, “The issue is that most of her carefully designed monarchy and media-damaging grenades are usually questionable.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears
Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’

Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production