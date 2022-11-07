 
pakistan
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Shabbir Dar

PTI worker gets electrocuted amid protests in Rawalpindi

By
Shabbir Dar

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Screengrab from a video of the PTI worker climbing up an electric pole on Rawalpindis Murree Road, on November 7, 2022. — Twitter
  • PTI worker injures himself after falling down from an electricity pole.
  • Man was participating in PTI's protests against govt.
  • Man has been identified as Zeenatullah, rescue official say.

RAWALPINDI: A PTI worker Monday got injured after getting electrocuted and falling to the ground in his bid to climb up an electricity pole on Rawalpindi's Murree Road, rescue officials said.

The man, identified as Zeenatullah, received an electric shock and descended straight towards the ground after clinging to the pole's heavy-duty wires.

Rescue workers reached the incident's spot to shift the man to the hospital; however, the ambulance found it difficult to wade through the traffic jams.

The 23-year-old resident of district Orakzai is being provided medical treatment following his injury.

The PTI worker remained unconscious after the shock, which was followed by the terrifying fall.

The party is currently holding protests in different cities of the country, while the anti-government long march has been postponed till Thursday.

