 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Netflix cashes in on Ryan Murphys Monster and The Watcher
Netflix cashes in on Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' and 'The Watcher'

Netflix has decided to renew Ryan Murphy's Monster and The Watcher after gaining immense popularity and global success.

On November 8, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Netflix has hatched a deal with Ryan Murphy and ordered two additional seasons of Monster, owing to its huge viewing figures.

Just like Murphy’s FX shows American Horror Story and American Crime Story, the series will be turned into an anthology series with "stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society," as per Netflix.

Along with that, the streaming giant also shook hands with the acclaimed director on the second season of The Watcher. Although, it is not confirmed whether the story will continue or it will also be made an anthology.

Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement, "Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world."

She further added, "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations, and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters is about the 'Monster' of Milwaukee, who brutally killed around 17 young men and consumed their flesh. 

The series climbed the ladder of huge success as it became Netflix’s second most-watched English language series of all time.

The Watcher, on the other hand, stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale and is based on a New York magazine article. The show stacked up almost 341 million hours of global viewership 18 days after its debut.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'
Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day

Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day
Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham joins Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash
King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed

King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed
Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list

Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours