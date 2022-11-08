Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'

Netflix cashes in on Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' and 'The Watcher'

Netflix has decided to renew Ryan Murphy's Monster and The Watcher after gaining immense popularity and global success.

On November 8, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Netflix has hatched a deal with Ryan Murphy and ordered two additional seasons of Monster, owing to its huge viewing figures.

Just like Murphy’s FX shows American Horror Story and American Crime Story, the series will be turned into an anthology series with "stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society," as per Netflix.



Along with that, the streaming giant also shook hands with the acclaimed director on the second season of The Watcher. Although, it is not confirmed whether the story will continue or it will also be made an anthology.

Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement, "Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world."

She further added, "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations, and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."



Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters is about the 'Monster' of Milwaukee, who brutally killed around 17 young men and consumed their flesh.

The series climbed the ladder of huge success as it became Netflix’s second most-watched English language series of all time.



The Watcher, on the other hand, stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale and is based on a New York magazine article. The show stacked up almost 341 million hours of global viewership 18 days after its debut.

