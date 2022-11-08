Mel B gets ENGAGED with boyfriend Rory McPhee

Spice Girl Mel B just got engaged to her boyfriend of three years Rory McPhee.

The singer, 47, has confirmed she is set to marry her beau after it was speculated last month that they were planning to tie the knot.

In a new interview and photoshoot with Hello! Magazine, Scary Spice revealed that her fellow Spice Girls have given her fiance the seal of approval and even cried at the happy news.

Mel, who shows off her dazzling ring in the shoot, admitted that she really cares about her bandmate's opinion of her other half and that in the past 'they've never liked any of my boyfriends'.

She told Hello!: 'Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C. All of them were delighted for us and said, "We love Rory, he's amazing" and they've all sent congratulations cards.

'I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that.

'They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, "It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe".