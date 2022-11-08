Controversial tweet case: Swati seeks arrest, search warrant copies, return of belongings

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati. — APP/File

Swati files two petitions in court of civil judge Mohammad Shabbir.

FIA responds to pleas saying copies of arrest, search warrants attached with reply.

Says digital devices sent for forensic analysis and it awaits its report.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday filed separate pleas seeking the return of his belongings seized during his arrest and the provision of the arrest and search warrant copies in the "controversial tweet" case filed against him.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Swati on October 13 for allegations of making a "controversial tweet" inciting hate against institutions. He was kept in custody for some days but later acquired bail from the trial court.

PTI alleges custodial torture on Swati during incarceration, while Swati alleges a leak of an "obscene video" of him and his wife, purportedly recorded during his "stay at the Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges". However, FIA claimed that the video is "fake".

In his petitions filed in the court of civil judge Mohammad Shabbir, Swati has nominated FIA and the investigation officer as respondents.

He stated in the pleas that his house was raided in the early hours of October 13 by FIA officials, during which belongings of his family, granddaughters and housekeeping staff were taken into custody.

The 31 items seized in the raid include 26 belongings of the family such as mobile phones, passports, USBs, computer, DVD and CDs and other, and five items owned by the staff.

The senator also requested the provision of copies of the arrest warrant and search warrant.

Meanwhile, responding to the pleas FIA informed the court that copies of the arrest and search warrants have been attached with the reply. It said that the digital devices have been sent for forensic analysis and it awaits their report.