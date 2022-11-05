FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati addresses a press conference. — PTI/@PTIofficial

FIA maintains video made using "deep fake tools".

Chairman Senate deems Swati's disclosure "condemnable and sad".

Parliamentary committee to probe matters, present report in house.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday declared the alleged "obscene video" of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati circulating on the internet as "fake".



The FIA, in its press release, stated that the video was analysed forensically as per international forensic analysis standards and found to be fake.

The agency shared that the said video was made using "deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the Honourable Senator".

"Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop," FIA stated in its statement.

The agency further shared that the concerns by Swati warrant a proper investigation and requested the senator to formally register a complaint with FIA.

Swati's presser

In a press conference held earlier today, the PTI leader said that his wife was sent a video of herself and Swati on her phone without any number.

"The video is of a stay at the Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges," the senator said while incessantly shedding tears during the presser.

He shared that his wife, daughter, and granddaughters have left the country since the video surfaced.

Parliamentary committee to probe matter

Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani announced the formation of a parliamentary leaders' committee to look into the matter.

"Senator Azam Swati's disclosure regarding the video is condemnable and sad. It has caused immense sorrow and pain," Sanjrani said in a statement, adding that the senator is an honest and respectable personality.



"Members of all political parties will be included in the committee based on the parliamentary leader. The committee will analyse the making and leaking of the video, and share a report," Sanjrani said. He added that the report would then be presented in the Upper House.

Chairman Senate said that the senator was provided with the best and safest residence in Quetta as a guest.

"As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values. Senator Azam Swati is a respectable member of the house. We understand his suffering," the chairman senate said stressing the senator and his wife's religiosity and respect.