 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry titled his memoir Spare which could have a positive connotation as the young prince ‘revelled’ being the second-in-line to the throne.

The Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it."

"Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana's former bodyguard recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty, once and William was trying to admonish him.

"Basically Harry said 'well, it doesn't matter, I can do what I want because basically, I'm not going to have the responsibility that you have,” she added.

The royal commentator continued: “I remember, really distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.

"His answer, I think, was so illuminating,” she added.

"He basically said 'great, as it means basically I'm one less away from all that stress and restrain and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne'."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak

King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak
Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'

Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'
Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Meghan Markle used latest interview to ‘tee up’ Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle used latest interview to ‘tee up’ Netflix docuseries
Cops find more clues at Aaron Carter death scene: report

Cops find more clues at Aaron Carter death scene: report
Foreign Ministry employee charged for putting BTS Jin's missing hat for sale: Report

Foreign Ministry employee charged for putting BTS Jin's missing hat for sale: Report
Netflix ‘Slumberland’: Jason Momoa brought this home after filming

Netflix ‘Slumberland’: Jason Momoa brought this home after filming
Rihanna gushes about her 'funny' and 'cuddly' 6-month-old son

Rihanna gushes about her 'funny' and 'cuddly' 6-month-old son
Prince William admits his 'life route' is full of 'lurking self-doubt'

Prince William admits his 'life route' is full of 'lurking self-doubt'
Olivia Culpo reflects on relationship with ex Nick Jonas, thought they would 'get married'

Olivia Culpo reflects on relationship with ex Nick Jonas, thought they would 'get married'