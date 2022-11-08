Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William

FileFootage

Prince Harry titled his memoir Spare which could have a positive connotation as the young prince ‘revelled’ being the second-in-line to the throne.



The Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it."

"Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana's former bodyguard recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty, once and William was trying to admonish him.

"Basically Harry said 'well, it doesn't matter, I can do what I want because basically, I'm not going to have the responsibility that you have,” she added.

The royal commentator continued: “I remember, really distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.

"His answer, I think, was so illuminating,” she added.

"He basically said 'great, as it means basically I'm one less away from all that stress and restrain and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne'."