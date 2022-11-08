Gen Z more distressed than millienials, gen X: survey

A person's hand emerges from under the ocean.— Unsplash

Nearly half of America's Generation Z are suffering from at least one mental health condition, a new survey has found.

Many of these issues were identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis results showed that 42% of young adults were dealing with mental health problems.

The survey was conducted by Harmony Healthcare IT. Findings showed that tens of millions of the Gen-Z population began facing mental issues at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The management company which is based in Indiana showed through its survey that a significant percentage of young people were diagnosed with depression, anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Almost 75% of these respondents who were all under the age of 25 said that the global pandemic harmed their mental health, primarily mentioning loneliness and increasing uncertainty about the future.

More than 84% of Gen Z individuals admitted they were concerned about their future citing personal finances, climate change, and the economy.

Almost 90% were found to believe that their generation was not bound to succeed. Among the respondents, 75% said they were compared to their previous generations (now at least 42 years of age) a lot which they think is a disadvantage.

The poll labelled Gen Z "overly cynical" about the future after the pandemic and their role and contribution to the world.

The study also found that out of the 1,000 young adults it surveyed, 20% were seeing a mental health practitioner. A shocking 57% reported taking regular medicines and 39% said they were taking therapy at least once a week.

Gen Zers were also found to be struggling more emotionally in their daily lives compared to millennials and Gen X.

Nearly one-third of the respondents rated their overall mental health in 2022 as "bad" with many saying they suffered from frequent bouts of depressive symptoms.

Other surveys have indicated that Gen Z all over the globe struggles seriously with anxiety and fights depressive thoughts frequently.

Experts believe that the intangible issues young Americans have could be due to the tangible issues in the country.

A sizeable portion of the respondents said they worried about finances and felt financially unstable, feeling unprepared to join the workforce.

A staggering 90% said they were constantly concerned about personal expenses and the majority agreed they were concerned about the future of the economy.