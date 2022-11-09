 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Oslo: Norway´s Princess Martha Louise on Tuesday relinquished her royal duties like Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiancé.

The 51-year-old princess´ relationship with Durek Verrett, a popular Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the African-American "sixth-generation shaman" suggested in his book "Spirit Hacking" that cancer was a choice.

He also sells a $222 medallion on his website dubbed a "Spirit Optimizer", which he claims helped him overcome Covid-19.

A poll in September found 17 percent of Norwegians now have a lower opinion of the generally popular royal family, nearly all citing the princess and the shaman as the reason.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the princess said she was stepping down "in order to bring calm to the Royal House".

The palace said the princess was "relinquishing the role as royal patron... and will not be representing the royal house at the present time".

However, "in accordance with the king´s wishes, the princess will keep her title".

King Harald, speaking to the press later with Queen Sonja by his side, said he was "sorry" the princess would no longer represent the royal family.

"She´s very good at it," he said.

Royal expert Richard Eden shared the message of Princess on his Twitter handle saying “Sounds like a #PrinceHarry and #Meghan situation....#royal.”


