Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Kumail Nanjiani denies claims of 'Eternals' sequel in work

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani contradicted co-actor Patton Oswalt's statement that Eternals 2 is in development.

During an interview with the Bingeworthy podcast by ThePlaylist, the Marvel star said, I don't think Patton was right. I think that there was a hoax website – one of those where it's like one letter off from the real one. They tweeted it, and it spread around and I think that's what Patton saw. I honestly don't know anything. I would love for Kingo to come back. I love playing that character. That one's very fun to play, you're just in a good mood. You do finger guns, you're like a movie star – what's not to love? You're just in a good mood the entire time."

Earlier. speaking on The Today Show, Patton Oswalt claimed that Eternals 2 is in development, “They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it,” said Oswalt. “So, hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

Moreover, the-44-year- old also told Collider in an interview that he's "completely in the dark" when it comes to if his character of Kingo will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

"I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on," Nanjiani said. "I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea."

