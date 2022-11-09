‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks: Photo Getty Images

Netflix royal series The Crown had a premiere for upcoming season 5 on Tuesday and Elizabeth Debicki who is playing Princess Diana in the drama stole the limelight.

The Australian actress,32, who has made her debut as Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown, combined two of the late royal's most glamorous looks while she stunned on the red carpet.

At the world premiere of the royal series which was held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, Debicki was dressed in a black strapless evening gown with an open back and choker, that reminds of Diana's iconic look at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987 and her "revenge dress" in 1994.

Photo Courtesy: PEOPLE Magazine

The former Princess of Wales was breathtaking in her first and only Cannes carpet in a strapless ice blue chiffon dress by Catherine Walker.

Debicki also added a miniature red poppy as the accessory ahead of Remembrance Day, honoring military personnel who have died in war, on Nov. 11.

Throughout the month of November, the members of the royal family have sported similar poppy pins during official as a gesture of respect and remembrance.