Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Canon is going to be a father to 13 children as Abby De La Rosa announced she is expecting her third baby with Canon.

The news comes after Canon confirmed he was expecting second baby with Alyssa Scott last week.

Abby De La Rosa confirmed the news in her Instagram Story alluding to Canon as a Libra, as he celebrates his birthday October, 8th, 2022. Rosa is already mom to Cannon’s one-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion.

Rose shared a meme that said, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years [huffing emoji] be careful.”

She then wrote on the overlapping text, “[crying laughing emoji] damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there “[crying laughing emoji].”

The announcement came just a week after Canon confirmed that he was expecting his second baby with Alyssa Scott after losing their son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

De La Rosa, who announced in June that she was expecting baby No. 3, recently defended her parenting abilities against critics who may not understand her “polyamorous relationship” with the TV host, 42.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the DJ, 31, said during a September appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

While many have shared their thoughts on Nick's growing family, he shut down the shamers in July on the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, via Us Weekly.

“I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident!" he said, adding, "Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Canon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 1 month, with LaNisha Cole, and sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 1 month, and daughter Powerful Queen, 18 months, with Brittany Bell, via Us Weekly.