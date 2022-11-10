 
amazing
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: 'Willy Wonka' makes full-sized chocolate telescope

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Combo shows screengrabs from video of Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon making a chocolate telescope.— Instagram
Combo shows screengrabs from video of Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon making a chocolate telescope.— Instagram

Swiss-French pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed social media users with his unique artwork. His latest creation, a 5-ft tall telescope made entirely out of chocolate, has amused people.

Guichon is known for his life-like chocolate sculptures. He often posts his work on Instagram. His chocolate telescope is taking over the social media platform and going viral.

In the video, the talented chef can be seen making the masterpiece. He goes into the details of the machine and makes even the tiniest parts. Guichon even makes a lense out of liquid gelatine. 

"Chocolate Telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour!" he wrote in his witty caption.

To give the telescope a lively look, he spray-paints the chocolate sculpture golden. He also adds a logo and makes a working system where the telescope can be moved up and down.

The video has garnered 6.2 million likes and more than 6.7 views. The comment section of the post is full of love and shock.

Some have even called the chef Willy Wonka, the famous character from the book Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. "Petition to make a Chocolate Factory pt. 2 where u replace Willy Wonka," a user said.

"At this point, I'm just waiting for you to create the distant chocolate planet that this chocolate telescope discovers. My goodness." another chimed in.

"The precision is incredible! I wouldn't dare to break that masterpiece!" a third said.

Some people said they were confused about which was better: the artist's engineering skill or imagination.

"There is so much beauty in your creations. It's amazing how you keep them coming and create one astonishing artwork after another. True artist," said another.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Woman without nose bone amuses internet

WATCH: Woman without nose bone amuses internet
Cat that is neither male nor female shocks UK doctors

Cat that is neither male nor female shocks UK doctors
Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials

Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials
50-year-old woman jumps 23 times from over 700-foot height to break world record

50-year-old woman jumps 23 times from over 700-foot height to break world record
Woman sleeps with dead pet, doesn't want to let go

Woman sleeps with dead pet, doesn't want to let go
'Tired of taking care': 81-year-old man pushes disabled wife into sea

'Tired of taking care': 81-year-old man pushes disabled wife into sea
WATCH: Cat opens door for owner locked out of apartment

WATCH: Cat opens door for owner locked out of apartment
'One-in-8 billion': Woman who has survived several cancers shocks scientists

'One-in-8 billion': Woman who has survived several cancers shocks scientists
Cobra dies after being bitten twice by eight-year-old boy in India

Cobra dies after being bitten twice by eight-year-old boy in India
Airline removes six seats for tallest woman's first-ever flight

Airline removes six seats for tallest woman's first-ever flight
Man hides £26 million lottery from wife

Man hides £26 million lottery from wife
Pakistani fan amazes Twitterati with sand drawing of India's Virat Kohli

Pakistani fan amazes Twitterati with sand drawing of India's Virat Kohli