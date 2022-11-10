WATCH: 'Willy Wonka' makes full-sized chocolate telescope

Combo shows screengrabs from video of Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon making a chocolate telescope.— Instagram

Swiss-French pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed social media users with his unique artwork. His latest creation, a 5-ft tall telescope made entirely out of chocolate, has amused people.

Guichon is known for his life-like chocolate sculptures. He often posts his work on Instagram. His chocolate telescope is taking over the social media platform and going viral.

In the video, the talented chef can be seen making the masterpiece. He goes into the details of the machine and makes even the tiniest parts. Guichon even makes a lense out of liquid gelatine.

"Chocolate Telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour!" he wrote in his witty caption.



To give the telescope a lively look, he spray-paints the chocolate sculpture golden. He also adds a logo and makes a working system where the telescope can be moved up and down.

The video has garnered 6.2 million likes and more than 6.7 views. The comment section of the post is full of love and shock.

Some have even called the chef Willy Wonka, the famous character from the book Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. "Petition to make a Chocolate Factory pt. 2 where u replace Willy Wonka," a user said.

"At this point, I'm just waiting for you to create the distant chocolate planet that this chocolate telescope discovers. My goodness." another chimed in.

"The precision is incredible! I wouldn't dare to break that masterpiece!" a third said.



Some people said they were confused about which was better: the artist's engineering skill or imagination.

"There is so much beauty in your creations. It's amazing how you keep them coming and create one astonishing artwork after another. True artist," said another.