Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark

(L to R) Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. — Facebook/File

After former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called the Pakistan fans ungraceful, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a cheeky dig at him.

Pathan made the comment on Twitter after Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup by seven wickets on Wednesday.

However, Akhtar replied to Pathan’s tweet after India were knocked out of the tournament in the second semi-final by England on Thursday.

“What happened, bro? If someone has said anything, let me know so that I can scold that person. Promise,” tweeted Akhtar.

Ever since he posted the tweet, Pathan has faced severe backlash, which increased after India were ousted from the event, on social media.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets today to set up a Ty20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday´s final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

It must be noted that Pakistan will face England in the final of the World Cup on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.