 
sports
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

(L to R) Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. — Facebook/File
(L to R) Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. — Facebook/File

After former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called the Pakistan fans ungraceful, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a cheeky dig at him.

Pathan made the comment on Twitter after Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup by seven wickets on Wednesday.

However, Akhtar replied to Pathan’s tweet after India were knocked out of the tournament in the second semi-final by England on Thursday.

“What happened, bro? If someone has said anything, let me know so that I can scold that person. Promise,” tweeted Akhtar.

Ever since he posted the tweet, Pathan has faced severe backlash, which increased after India were ousted from the event, on social media.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets today to set up a Ty20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday´s final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

It must be noted that Pakistan will face England in the final of the World Cup on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

More From Sports:

Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?

Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?
T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan
'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan

'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy

Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy
England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final

England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final
Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland

Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland
T20 WC final at risk of being washed out

T20 WC final at risk of being washed out
Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final

Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final
T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan
Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure

Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals
Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final

Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final