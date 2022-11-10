 
Matthew Perry's 'dream come true' after his memoir tops the bestseller list this week

Matthew Perry has recently expressed his gratitude over the success of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on social media.

On Wednesday, the Friends alum took to Instagram and posted a shot of his book’s ranking which lately reached the top of The New York Times’ bestseller list.

“Wow- a dream come true! Thank you all so much for making #FriendsLoversBook #1 on the New York Times bestseller list,” wrote the 53-year-old in a caption.

The actor thanked fans for showering their love to the memoir, adding, “Feeling grateful and humbled for all of the love you have given my memoir and am happy to hear my words resonated with you.”

Following this post, his followers dropped heartwarming comments as one user called the memoir “incredible”.

Another said, “One of the best books I have read this year. Read it in a day then recommended it to everyone.”

Meanwhile, Matthew’s book, which was released on November 1, chronicles his addiction and journey to sobriety as well as mental health struggles.

