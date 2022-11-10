 
Handmaid's Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: 'life imitates art'

The Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace has recently disclosed that she underwent “spinal surgery” last month on social media.

On Wednesday, Grace took to Instagram and posted a video of her in the hospital post-surgery as she penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

“Occasionally, life imitates art and the night my episode of Handmaid’s Tale where I was in a hospital bed came out, I was actually in a real hospital bed,” wrote the 16-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Grace’s character was shown in a hospital bed in the series’ episode Together, broadcast on October 12.

Grace did not disclose the reason for the surgery but she’s going to dish out details in the future.

The actress noted, “Social media only reflects what we want people to know often we don’t see the ugly, hard, less-flattering sides of a person and their life.”

“For me, it’s been easier to hide my struggles and insecurities and maybe write about them in songs, but that didn’t fix them,” commented the Young Sheldon actress.

“I’m def going to elaborate more about all of this because my life and who I am and want to be was truly changed, but for now.”

The teenage star also thanked her surgeon, parents and her friends who “showed me that they are here in the exciting/fun times, but would also be there in the absolute lowest moment of my life”.

In the end, the actress urged her fans to “watch the season finale of Handmaid’s Tale” which is now streaming on Hulu.

