 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

James Cordens new show Mammals to stream on Amazon Prime on November 11
James Corden's new show 'Mammals' to stream on Amazon Prime on November 11

James Corden revealed that he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke, also shared his viewpoint over the concept of modern love in a latest interview.

James spoke about the concept of modern love said: “I think love is a complex thing anyway. All our references as to what we think love should be are from films, songs and 18th century poetry. But what no one ever really taught is that all those poets died when they were like 37. I think love is brilliant. And it’s amazing”

“I think what no one ever tells you is that love hurts all the time. There are songs, love hurts. And love is great. I think what love really is a lot of hard work. You’ve got to put into it. It’s not easy. It’s a constant. It’s a constantly changing and evolving situation.”

During the interview, Corden got to know that his famous show Carpool Karaoke is widely popular all over India to which he replied: “Oh, man, well, this is blowing my mind. So I didn’t even know that our show was popular in India. So, this is incredible for me. I can’t wait to come and see you. I’ll be there. We’ll be there. I can’t wait.”

James Corden’s show Mammals is set to stream on Amazon Prime on November 11, reports IndiaToday.  

