Friday Nov 11 2022
Bride runs away with Rs300,000, abandons groom on wedding day

Friday Nov 11, 2022

The wedding was arranged by acquaintances of the bride and groom. — AFP/File
KHANEWAL: A groom from Multan was fooled into fraud after his Khanewal-based bride ran away with money Friday, Geo News reported.

The groom, identified as Makhdoom Rasheed, arrived for the wedding function in the district just to find out that the bride and her family had vanished.

The groom said that he had paid Rs300,000 to the bride's family, while his marriage was arranged by mutual acquaintances of the two families.

In another bizarre incident earlier this year, an English groom abandoned his bride on the wedding day leaving her heartbroken without any apology for his actions.

The story of the groom, identified as Kallum Norton, 24, was all over the media for not showing up on his wedding day on September 15. The incident took place in Wales, United Kingdom.

The move left his ex-fiancée, Kayley Stead, 27, heartbroken, but she continued to celebrate the event with her friends and family, without the groom, The New York Post reported.

