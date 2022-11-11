 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, with a special message
Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, with a special message

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, are marking Veterans Day, also known as Armistice Day, on Friday, November 11, with a special message.

Taking to Instagram stories to share their message on what they referred to as Armistice Day, the old name for Veterans Day, Kate and William said, “On #ArmisticeDay, we pay our respects to all those we have lost as a result of conflict.”

The note closed with the sombre statement: “We will remember them.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

Kate and William’s choice of words on the occasion was especially interesting, as they attempted to pay respects to all those affected by war and conflict, and not just World War I veterans.

For the unversed, Armistice Day, or Veterans Day as it is now known, is marked every November 11 in the UK, as well as elsewhere in the world, in commemoration of the end of World War I and to pay respects to those lost in the conflict. 

More From Entertainment:

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud
mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London

Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London
Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’

Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ took ‘dramatic licence to the extreme’ with Diana: Royal aide

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ took ‘dramatic licence to the extreme’ with Diana: Royal aide
Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY

Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas