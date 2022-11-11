Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, with a special message

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, are marking Veterans Day, also known as Armistice Day, on Friday, November 11, with a special message.

Taking to Instagram stories to share their message on what they referred to as Armistice Day, the old name for Veterans Day, Kate and William said, “On #ArmisticeDay, we pay our respects to all those we have lost as a result of conflict.”

The note closed with the sombre statement: “We will remember them.”

Kate and William’s choice of words on the occasion was especially interesting, as they attempted to pay respects to all those affected by war and conflict, and not just World War I veterans.

For the unversed, Armistice Day, or Veterans Day as it is now known, is marked every November 11 in the UK, as well as elsewhere in the world, in commemoration of the end of World War I and to pay respects to those lost in the conflict.