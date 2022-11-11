Joe Jonas explains why he's private about his relationship with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas reflected on his private marriage to Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers musician says his romance with Sophie Turner made him realise he needed to safeguard his privacy after spending much of his life living in the public eye.

The former Disney star embarked on a torrid relationship with Turner, then a household name thanks to her starring role in HBO drama Game Of Thrones, in 2016 following a series of high-profile romances.

But he admits his initial connection with the popular British actress, who he subsequently married in 2019, prompted the realisation that his personal life had been played out too openly.

Speaking to the latest edition of fashion bible Mr. Porter, Jonas, 33, admitted the realisation led him to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

He said: 'I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.'

The couple are now based in New York City, where they raise two young daughters whose names have not been publicly disclosed in a further attempt to maintain privacy.

Jonas and Turner - who also eschewed any public social media declarations regarding both pregnancies - welcomed their second child in July, and the musician admits that he is still easing himself into parenthood.

He said: 'I’m a little less scared. You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears. I feel like a kid raising kids.'