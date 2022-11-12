 
entertainment
Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been advised to be careful of the guests she invites on her Archetypes podcasts.

The Duchess of Sussex is being mocked after singer Mariah Carey said   in a latest interview with Gayle King that she doesn’t shy away from being labeled a diva: “I thought it just meant something fabulous.”

Royal expert and fans believe that Mariah has thrown shade  at Meghan Markle.

"ExposingSMG" said the singer decoded the 'stereotype behind the word 'diva'" during her interview.

Another commentator said Mariah disowned her appearance on Meghan's podcast.

