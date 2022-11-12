 
Jacob Anderson says Grey Worm has 'no interest in seeing Jon Snow again'

Jacob Anderson opened up about his Game of Thrones character Grey Worm's appearance in the upcoming spinoff show of Jon Snow.

During an interview with E! News, the Grey Worm actor said he doesn't expect his character to come back, "I think it'd be pretty tense if he did," he said.

"I think the only way that Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow."

Anderson added that Grey Worm has no interest in seeing Jon again.

"That was quite a significant condition of [Jon] living," he continued, "was that I don't ever want to see your face again. I'm gonna go my way. And you're gonna go your way."

"I'd be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again," he added.

Jacob Anderson is currently performing in the AMC adaptation as the morally-conflicted vampire of Anne Rice's 1976 novel, Interview With the Vampire.

