Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance

Helen Skelton showed off her natural beauty ahead of her in the next live Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday night.

Countryfile presenter Helen, 39, looked in great spirits as she stepped out with Molly Rainford wearing a grey hoodie, tight leggings, and comfortable black trainers.

Helen looks just as good when she's in casual mode on the other hand singer Molly, 21, looked in equally as good spirits and showed off her sense of style in a purple sports jacket and black leggings.

Also spotted leaving the hotel on Saturday morning were Fleur East, Dianne Buswell, Ellie Taylor, Nancy Xu, and Kym Marsh.

Photo credits: DailyMail

It comes after Helen opened up about how the end of her eight-year marriage to Richie Myler left her 'battle-hardened'.

The television star claimed it was the 'best' time for her to join Strictly Come Dancing.

Photo credits: DailyMail

She told The Sun she had previously been approached but turned down the opportunity, but said it's 'the most brilliant thing to be a part of'.

Helen explained: 'I came into this show quite battle-hardened.



