 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Helen Skelton showed off her natural beauty ahead of her in the next live Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday night.

Countryfile presenter Helen, 39, looked in great spirits as she stepped out with Molly Rainford wearing a grey hoodie, tight leggings, and comfortable black trainers.

Helen looks just as good when she's in casual mode on the other hand singer Molly, 21, looked in equally as good spirits and showed off her sense of style in a purple sports jacket and black leggings.

Also spotted leaving the hotel on Saturday morning were Fleur East, Dianne Buswell, Ellie Taylor, Nancy Xu, and Kym Marsh.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

It comes after Helen opened up about how the end of her eight-year marriage to Richie Myler left her 'battle-hardened'.

The television star claimed it was the 'best' time for her to join Strictly Come Dancing.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She told The Sun she had previously been approached but turned down the opportunity, but said it's 'the most brilliant thing to be a part of'.

Helen explained: 'I came into this show quite battle-hardened.


More From Entertainment:

PR expert weighs in on Britney Spears public image after social media rants

PR expert weighs in on Britney Spears public image after social media rants

Jada Pinkett gives shoutout to Will Smith, ex Sheree Zampino for good upbringing of son

Jada Pinkett gives shoutout to Will Smith, ex Sheree Zampino for good upbringing of son
Dua Lipa looks killer as she steps out in Melbourne with pal Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa looks killer as she steps out in Melbourne with pal Troye Sivan
Will Smith celebrates son’s 30th birthday with sweet video montage

Will Smith celebrates son’s 30th birthday with sweet video montage

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman exude couple goals at The Shooting Star Ball

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman exude couple goals at The Shooting Star Ball
Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana

Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana
Cardi B shares emotional tribute for late rapper Takeoff: 'I am heartbroken’

Cardi B shares emotional tribute for late rapper Takeoff: 'I am heartbroken’
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’
Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'

Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'
Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis to celebrate Christmas with new friends in Berkshire?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis to celebrate Christmas with new friends in Berkshire?