Monday Nov 14 2022
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani willing to acquire Liverpool FC: report

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Reliance Industries owner and billionaire Mukesh Ambani. — AFP/File
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in buying the English football club Liverpool FC by entering the takeover bid after it was put up for sale. 

Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, inquired about the club, Khaleej Times reported.

However, the news could not be verified by the people close to the billionaire's company.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the membership of the club in October 2010 and the group is now preparing to sell it for £4 billion, the publication reported.  

The billionaire also owns the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians and also runs a football league called Indian Super League along with the All India Football Federation.

