Monday Nov 14 2022
Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Prince Harry may not be able to mark Remembrance Day with the royals, but he made sure to mark the sombre occasion with a special outing of his own.

According to Hello magazine, the sombre occasion marked the royal family’s first joint outing since the Queen’s September 19 state funeral. Interestingly, the Duke of Sussex also chose to step out for the occasion, albeit under the radar.

The 38-year-old royal was spotted in Hawaii on Friday, November 11, by locals where he reportedly paid a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour.

Prince Harry’s outing came sans his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Archie and Lilibet; the Duke seemed to be alone at the memorial as he talked to families visiting on Veterans Day.

Harry’s visit was also coupled with a poignant message from him and wife Meghan on their Archewell website that said: “On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honour servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.”

