Monday Nov 14 2022
Will Smith's co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars' incident

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Will Smith’s co-star Bai Ling has recently extended her support to the actor eight months after the actor’s Oscars’ slap-gate incident with Chris Rock.

Speaking with OK! magazine, Ling, who starred opposite Smith in Wild Wild West, said, “People make mistakes.”

She continued, “The mistake he made was not good. It needs to be recognised and changed.”

Talking about his comeback to the movies, Ling noted, “When he comes back, he will be a much better person. He will have more power in humbleness and influence people.”

“We have to forgive — we all have made mistakes,” she added.

Earlier, Smith released an apology video for Rock but the comedian remained adamant over his decision.

Meanwhile, Rock described Smith “ugly” in one of his previous interviews, adding that the actor “hidden his true self from the world for decades”.

