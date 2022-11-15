 
entertainment
Amanda Holden is the epitome of class in cozy knitted mini dress

Amanda Holden's recent pictures in cozy knitted mini dress will surely sweep you off your feet as she departed Heart FM on Tuesday morning.

Britain's Got Talent, 51, looked nothing short of a vision in a cozy knitted ivory roll-neck mini dress which she teamed with matching thigh-high towering boots.

The TV personality looked out of this world as she draped a long white jacket over her shoulders and carried a stylish matching YSL bag.

Amanda styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves as she made her way to her car, keeping dry under a large umbrella.

Her stylish workday comes after Amanda revealed exclusively to MailOnline why she skipped the NTAs last month.

The presenter revealed it was because she was busy filming a 'slightly controversial' top-secret new TV series for Sky late into the evening.

