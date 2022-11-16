 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’

Princess Diana’s former aide recently blasted the palace staff as he weighed in on their reaction to the then-Princess of Wales’ death.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Jephson said that there was a “frustrating” response if “you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana”.

The former aide says that the response was: “It was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally” he added that “the implication being (was that Diana) was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at.”

Referring to the now-Queen Consort Camilla, he said: “And the unspoken addition is that everything is alright now because we have her replacement, who is wonderfully down-to-earth and grounded and not at all flakey or paranoid.”

He added: “When I hear people follow this line, when I see it not being challenged, I think, well, wait a minute. I knew Princess Diana probably better than almost anybody — certainly professionally — and she was one of the sanest people I ever met.”

“Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations,” he continued. “As an eye witness, she could be a bit of a handful sometimes, but she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny.”

