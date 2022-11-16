WATCH: Qatari officials threaten to smash Danish reporter's camera on air

Screengrab shows Rasmus Tantholdt showing a Qatari official his press card.— Twitter

The Qatar Supreme Committee had to issue an apology to Danish broadcaster TV2 after one of their reporters was threatened by the security staff on air.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was reporting from Qatar days before the opening FIFA World Cup match when a security staff who was on a golf buggy reached out to the journalist asking him to close the camera.



He threatened to smash the reporter's camera as it was not allowed to film there. Tantholdt can be heard switching to English and clarifying to the security member that he had permission to shoot in the area.

"You have invited the whole world here. Why can't we film? It is a public place," he says.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

He can be seen showing his press card as evidence, telling the officer he can "film anywhere" he wants. "We have the invitation," he can be heard saying.



However, as he spoke, someone holds the lens of the camera, warning the journalist that it would be destroyed.

Wednesday morning, Tantholdt confirmed on Twitter that he had received an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Committee. However, he added that he was concerned about other media outlets and reporters facing the same.

"... will it happen to other media as well?" he questioned.

While speaking to another Norwegian outlet NRK, he said, "I don't think the message from the top in Qatar has reached all the security guards."

He claimed that Qatar was not a "free and democratic country" and that his "experience after visiting 110 countries in the world is: The more you have to hide, the more difficult it is to report from there."

Qatar, which was handed over the rights to the 2022 World Cup 12 years ago, is being strongly criticised over its approach and is being scrutinised over human rights violations.