Australians Sikhs to vote in Khalistan Referendum on January 29 in Melbourne

Thousands of Sikhs from across the European Union (EU) gathered in the Italian city of Brescia to take part in the EU phase in global Khalistan Referendum. — Murtaza Ali Shah

MELBOURNE: Secessionist pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced that voting in the Australian Phase of the Punjab Independence Referendum will be held on January 29, 2023, in Melbourne.

Terming the ongoing global Khalistan Referendum as the last battle to “Kill The Indian Hindutva System" that is responsible for the Sikh Genocide and to “Liberate Punjab”, the Sikhs For Justice announced that Sikhs in Australia will get a chance to have their say on the future of Khalistan and their free will to live as a free Sikh nation.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, attorney at law and general counsel to SFJ, said in a statement that Khalistan Referendum Voting Centre in Melbourne has been dedicated to Shaheed Satwant Singh and Shaheed Kehar Singh - the assassins of Indira Gandhi who were hanged on January 6, 1989, in Tihar Jail Delhi.

On October 31, 1984, former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Shaheed Beant Singh and Shaheed Satwant Singh for ordering Operation Bluestar – the military attack at the Sri Harmandir Sahib resulting in the desecration of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and massacre of 10,000+ Sikh pilgrims in June 1984.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “In the wake of Indira Gandhi's assassination, more than 30,000 Sikhs were targeted and killed, women raped and Gurdwaras burnt across India by the Hindu mobs with the active connivance of the administration during the first of week of November, 1984.

Till date none of the known Hindu leaders who led death squads during the November 1984 Sikh Genocide have been convicted. We are dedicating the Australian phase of the Khalistan Referendum to our hero Sikh martyrs.”

From London, UK where the Khalistan Referendum Voting started on October 31, 2021, so far more than 600,000+ Sikhs have voted in the polling held at Geneva, Milan, Rome and Toronto.

The global voting in Khalistan Referendum is being held under the supervision of the Punjab Referendum Commission — a nonaligned panel of experts on Director Democracy and Secessionist Referendums.