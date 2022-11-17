Princess Diana turned into a ‘TV drama waiting to happen’

File Footage

Princess Diana’s entire life is a TV drama “just waiting to happen”, biographer warns.



This has been shared by Princess Diana’s official biographer and author Andrew Morton.

His 1992 tell-all Diana, Her True Story lifted the lid off the three-person marriage of King Charles, Diana and Camilla.

According to Town & Country Magazine, Morton addressed the writing process of the entire memoir to pal Dr. James Colthurst. He admitted, “To be honest with you, the story of how we made Diana: Her True Story has been a TV drama waiting to happen.”

During the course of the chat, he also referenced his work as a consultant on The System and claimed, “I had eight scriptwriters on a conference call discussing the absolute minutiae of that period of time. And thankfully, I've kept notes on all of it.”

He also confirmed some key episodes of The Crown and confirmed the breaking inside his office during the process of writing the tell-all.

“I was warned by two people, [royal reporter] Richard Kay and [royal photographer] Arthur Edwards, that the Royal Protection Squad were looking for my contact in a very quiet way, and they were going over everything,” he recalled during the chat.

Before concluding he added, “And then within a matter of a couple of weeks of that warning, I arrived at my office one day and it was broken into. Camera was stolen, some files were gone through. But the tapes were never kept there anyway. James always kept the tapes.”