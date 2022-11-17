'Long tweets' coming soon, announces Elon Musk

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020.— Reuters

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has confirmed that the microblogging platform will not be having the 28-character limit anymore with the feature ending "soon".

Responding to an 82-tweet-long thread, the billionaire announced that "soon" the platform will allow more characters.

He first brought up the topic in April, the same month he offered to buy the application. He had said that Twitter was "way overdue for long-form tweets".

In his long list of changes he wanted to make in the platform, one was the length of the tweets and ending the limit on them.

Last month, a Twitter user asked the Tesla CEO if he would "get rid of the character limits" to which Musk had replied "absolutely."

While he has made several claims, Musk announced yesterday that he is planning to "find a new leader" for the company to reduce his time being invested there.

In 2006, when Twitter was first launched, the firm only allowed 140 characters. Years later in 2018, the character limit was doubled to 280 characters so that users could "express themselves" better.

After the limit was lifted, the data showed that Twitter users still posted short tweets, probably used to the previous rules.

In February, some reports said that a leaker had told them that the company was planning to launch "Twitter Articles", a feature that will allow users to publish long messages.

Later, the feature seemed to have evolved into "Twitter Notes", which allowed blogs of up to 2,500 words. The feature also lets people use photos, videos, and GIFs as well as embedded tweets in the blog.

The tool could not, however, leave the trial stage before Musk's takeover who entered the scene with his own plans and changes.

He fired plenty of engineers and other staff at the firm, including the executive members and senior leaders at the company.