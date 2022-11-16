Musk warns employees Twitter is going 'hardcore'

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020.— Reuters

Elon Musk issued a notice to the staff at Twitter Wednesday morning to adapt to the "hardcore Twitter" or leave the social media firm.

Reportedly, the employees were asked to sign a contract that requires them to stay with the company, reported The Washington Post.

“If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” an email that was sent to all the employees read. Staff was asked to fill the attached online form by 5 pm EST Thursday or they would have to leave the firm with severance pay, The Post cited the message.



In the email, Musk informed employees that the microblogging platform needed to become "extremely hardcore" in the future, adding that the work will include long hours shifts. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Twitter is undergoing multiple dramatic changes with Musk's takeover. His first major product, Twitter's Blue Verified is sorting out issues. The feature allows users to have a blue checkmark icon (or verification status) for a fee of $8 a month.

After some problems, the CEO announced in a tweet that the product would relaunch on November 29 "to make sure that it is rock solid".

The billionaire has taken many controversial steps. He reportedly fired 90% of the Indian staff. In India, the company has just over 200 employees, while the huge cut has left just over a dozen of its staff at present, a Bloomberg report said. Musk also ended remote work for the employees expecting them to work from office only.

The Twitter staff recently reported working 80 hours a week to complete assigned tasks on the given deadlines. Some said they had to sleep on the office floor because they could not go home due to the workload.



Some changes were rolled back by the billionaire who said on Twitter that there would be a lot of "dumb mistakes" on the platform. "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t," he wrote.

On Monday, he shared that he had "too much work" on his "plate", adding that he was working morning till night, "seven days a week".