Speeding truck kills one of three schoolgoing brothers in Karachi

Representational image. — Reuters/File

Accident takes place in Karachi's Surjani Town.

Two brothers severely injured in accident.

Deceased identifed as 12-year-old Umar Asghar.

KARACHI: A truck ran over three schoolgoing brothers in the port city, leaving one dead and the other two severely injured, police sources informed Geo News.

The sources said the accident took place near Baba Mor in Surjani Town when the three brothers were going to school from their house on a motorcycle.

While they were on their way, on the motorbike, a speeding truck ran them over, in which the three students were seriously injured.

The sources added that all the minors were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the boy's death, while the two were given medical aid.

The injured brothers have been identified as 15-year-old Azhar Asghar and 12-year-old Usman Asghar, while the deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Umar Asghar.

Police sources said the truck has been impounded after the driver fled the scene following the accident. However, the sources told Geo News that a search operation was underway.