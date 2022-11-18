 
pakistan
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Speeding truck kills one of three schoolgoing brothers in Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File

  • Accident takes place in Karachi's Surjani Town.
  • Two brothers severely injured in accident.
  • Deceased identifed as 12-year-old Umar Asghar.

KARACHI: A truck ran over three schoolgoing brothers in the port city, leaving one dead and the other two severely injured, police sources informed Geo News.

The sources said the accident took place near Baba Mor in Surjani Town when the three brothers were going to school from their house on a motorcycle.

While they were on their way, on the motorbike, a speeding truck ran them over, in which the three students were seriously injured.

The sources added that all the minors were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the boy's death, while the two were given medical aid.

The injured brothers have been identified as 15-year-old Azhar Asghar and 12-year-old Usman Asghar, while the deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Umar Asghar.

Police sources said the truck has been impounded after the driver fled the scene following the accident. However, the sources told Geo News that a search operation was underway.

More From Pakistan:

IHC says intelligence suspects another bid on Imran Khan's life

IHC says intelligence suspects another bid on Imran Khan's life
Contempt case: Imran Khan given time to reply on evidence by interior ministry

Contempt case: Imran Khan given time to reply on evidence by interior ministry
In rare appearance, leopards spotted in Islamabad's Saidpur

In rare appearance, leopards spotted in Islamabad's Saidpur
Toshakhana controversy: Imran Khan violated rules amended by his own govt

Toshakhana controversy: Imran Khan violated rules amended by his own govt
SHC directs ECP to announce schedule for Karachi, Hyderabad's local body polls

SHC directs ECP to announce schedule for Karachi, Hyderabad's local body polls
PM Shehbaz consults PDM on army chief's appointment: sources

PM Shehbaz consults PDM on army chief's appointment: sources
Govt begins consultations over vital appointment, long march

Govt begins consultations over vital appointment, long march
World urged to press India against altering Kashmir demographics: FO

World urged to press India against altering Kashmir demographics: FO
Faisal Vawda claims 'three snakes' in PTI aspirants for PM's slot

Faisal Vawda claims 'three snakes' in PTI aspirants for PM's slot
Sehwan toll plaza accident kills 20, including 12 children

Sehwan toll plaza accident kills 20, including 12 children
ATC grants 12-day physical remand of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case

ATC grants 12-day physical remand of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case
PAC decides to end free Hajj facility for VIPs, Khuddam

PAC decides to end free Hajj facility for VIPs, Khuddam