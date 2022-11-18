 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Johnny Depp daughter lands into hot water over nepotism comments

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp attracted criticism after she bashed online trolls for calling her a “nepotism baby” in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Elle, the Voyagers actor said that being a daughter of famed people may get you the job but you still have to work hard after landing the gig.

"It's weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they're only there because it's a generational thing. It just doesn't make any sense,” she said in her interview.

Lily-Rose added, "If somebody's mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you're not going to be like, 'Well, you're only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.' It's like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"

The actor-model’s comments did not sit well with social media users as they slammed her for being “so out of touch.”

"This is the problem with rich people born into privilege,” one user wrote on Twitter. “They have literally no perspective on what the average person has to do to just get the resources and opportunities they were born with.”

"Why do nepo babies always deny their privilege? Like girl you're rich. Your money and status has contributed to your career and that's okay,” another tweet read.

"I know we all love a good self-made girlie story but lily-rose depp is absolutely not that,” one user penned as another chimed in, "This girl is so out of touch my god."

"Lily-Rose Depp is complaining abt people calling her a nepotism kid when she's 5'2" and walking for Chanel lmao GIRL,” one user wrote while another tweeted, “It’s like getting to the last year of medical school and not having to pass the exams."

“No one in medical school is graduating kids early cause their parents are doctors. Nepotism Actors have their career handed to them and we can’t deny if their family wasn’t famous they would have had a harder time. It’s not a bad thing to admit.”

