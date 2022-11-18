 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie

Bradley Cooper has signed with famous director Steven Spielberg to play the role of Frank Bullitt in the upcoming original film, centered on the classic character played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller.

Deadline reported on November 17 that Bradley Coope has closed the deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story by famous director Steven Spielberg.

Aside from starring, Cooper is also going to produce the movie with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger. Spielberg and Krieger have worked together previously in Maestro.

Josh Singer is on board to write the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the new movie.

As per the sources, the film is still in development and is not going to be a remake of the Steven McQueen starrer but a fresh take on the classic character.

In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense cop who is on the hunt for a mob that killed his witness.

The role of Frank Bullitt served to be one of McQueen's most iconic roles. The movie also featured one of the best car chase scenes in cinema history.

Cooper is currently in post-production on Maestro, as he served as the director, whereas Spielberg produced the film along with Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Maestro starring Carey Mulligan will be released on Netflix in 2023. The Frank Bullitt movie, on the other hand, is still in development so there aren't many details to disclose.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’
Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'
Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why
Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show

Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show
Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards

Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards
John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'

John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'
Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'
Ryan Reynolds opens up about his children’s professional future

Ryan Reynolds opens up about his children’s professional future
Maisie Smith appears DOWNCAST after sparking outrage for breaking driving rules

Maisie Smith appears DOWNCAST after sparking outrage for breaking driving rules
Prince William will be cheering for both Wales and England in World Cup

Prince William will be cheering for both Wales and England in World Cup
Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator