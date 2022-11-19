 
entertainment
BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter after being spotted on Qatar streets, ARMY reacts

BTS Jungkook is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The youngest member of BTS has been trending all over Twitter with different hashtags since ARMY see his star on the Qatar roads.

Jungkook is currently in Qatar for the promotion of the upcoming FIFA CUP and was recently spotted during a shopping spree.

ARMYs shared the photos and video of his star on social media after seeing Jungkook strolling to the endôme Mall.

The South Korean star enjoyed a day of shopping and looked like he was in pretty high spirits as he was doing a mini dance on the street.

One fan tweeted, "People on Twitter seem way more interested in #JUNGKOOK performing at the opening ceremony than the tournament itself #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022".

The opening ceremony of the football World Cup will take place on Sunday, November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Big Hit Entertainment officially announced on November 12, that Jungkook will be performing at the upcoming opening ceremony of the world's biggest football event 2022.

