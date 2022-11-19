Angelina Jolie ‘stopped paying attention’ to news about Brad Pitt ‘long time ago’

File Footage

Angelina Jolie does not waste her time on news regarding her ex-husband Brad Pitt ever since she ended her 11-year relationship with the actor.



The Maleficent star has “stopped paying attention” to rumours about the Bullet Train actor’s love life “a long time ago.”

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that Jolie “doesn’t have the bandwidth,” to deal with the drama surrounding her former hubby’s life as her plate is full at the moment.

“She’s got so much going on right now with her kids, she’s got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules,” the source said.

The diva has a lot going on in her life including her upcoming movie Without Blood which stars Salma Hayek in a key role.

“On top of that, her work with the UN [on behalf of refugees] is a near constant focus, there’s so many people in crisis around the world,” the source added.

“She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time,” the insider added.

This comes amid speculations that Pitt is dating Ines De Ramon, who is the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, after his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski.