Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes

File Footage

Prince William is currently being put on blast for ‘planting’ stories about Prince Harry’s mental health crisis among staffers of Kensington Palace.



Prince Harry’s unofficial biographer Omid Scobie issued this accusation against the heir in the documentary Harry & William: What Went Wrong?

He made the accusation in a new documentary about the feud and claims it was “no mere coincidence” that Prince William’s aides campaigned against him the day Harry confirmed rumours of an ongoing rift.

For those unversed, the confirmation in question occurred when they told ITV’s Tom Bradby about being on “different paths.”

This follows Meghan Markle’s admissions about ‘surviving not thriving’ in the Firm.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Scobie offered no evidence to support his allegation but was quoted saying, “: ‘I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that aired, even the next day, there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace saying that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.”

“That fed off such an ugly thing for Harry and it did not go unnoticed. Now whether William directed that or not, no one will ever know, but it came from his household that he is the boss of.”

Before concluding he also claimed, “She was certainly not someone who was going to change herself just to please the people around her. I felt they also had to be reminded: ‘You’re not the stars of the show here. There is a hierarchy and you don’t come very high in it’.”